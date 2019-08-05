Sam Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

SAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, along with Limited Review Report.

2. To re-appoint Mrs. Gitanjali A. Maheshwari, Whole Time Director in the category of Key Managerial Personnel and fix their remuneration

3. To re-appoint Mr. Kishore Kale, as an Whole Time Director in the category of Key Managerial Personnel and fix their remuneration

4. To fix date of Book Closure for 25th Annual General Meeting.

5. To Fix the Cut-off date for remote e-voting and voting in AGM.

6. To Approve the Boards Report along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

7. To fix day, date, time, place of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Approval of the notice thereof.

8. To Appoint Secretarial Auditor for FY 2019-20.

9. To Appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E-voting process as well as scrutinizing the Ballot process for ensuing AGM.



