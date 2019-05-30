We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019, the Board has considered and adopted the attached Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019, which is enclosed herewith along with the Auditors Report and Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on the Financial Results of the Company.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 18:00 hrs and concluded at 19:00 hrs.



Pdf Link: Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2019

