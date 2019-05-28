Sandesh Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We hereby enclose the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019, which have been considered, approved and taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today.

The other points of the outcome of the meeting are also enclosed herewith.

