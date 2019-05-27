Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Sandhar Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange its audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
