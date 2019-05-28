Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Disclosure of reason for seeking extension of time for submission of Financial Results for the financial year 31st March 2019 Under SEBI LODR Regulation 52(3)(a).





Further to our letter No. BSE/CS/SEBl/COMP/MAY/Zoi9/1 dated 22d May 2019 informing the stock exchange that the companys information technology system got infected by Malware corrupting all the information stored in it, due to which the Audit process was stalled for lack of information and seeking extension of time in submitting the financial results. Netsync Technologies Private Limited, an independent IT Firm was appointed to access the quantum of

data lost recover the data and they submitted their report stating that it would take minimum 06-08 weeks to recover the data.

In wake of this accidental and unintentional damage. we vide our letter above mentioned under Reference request you to kindly extend the time for filing of Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2019 with full waiver of penalties. We would also like to state that the

company has been submitting all financials well within the targeted deadlines. With reference to SEBI SOP Circular on Uniform Carve Outs For SOP Fines Levied As Per

The Provisions 0f SEBI SOP Circular. as the Malware infection to our information system was unintentional, beyond our control. the same may be considered under accidental damage due to other reasons, and the same has been disclosed to the BSE vide BSE Listing Centre

online and satisfies the conditions mentioned in Clause No.5 of the Circular.

