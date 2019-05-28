Dear Sir,



Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019, have inter-alia, considered the following:





1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019. Copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith .



Pdf Link: Sangam (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com