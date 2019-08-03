SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with Circular No. LIST/COMP/01-2019-20 dated 2nd April, 2019 issued by BSE and Circular No. NSE/CML/2019/11 dated 2nd April, 2019 issued by NSE, the Trading Window has been closed with effect from 1st July, 2019 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on 13th August, 2019.



This is for your information and record, please.



Pdf Link: Sanghi Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com