Sankhya Infotech Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

SANKHYA INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Dwaraka Central, Plot No. 57, Survey No. 74 & 75, Jaihind Enclave, Madhapur Village, Hyderabad - 500081, Telangana, India, to consider the following:



1. Un-audited standalone financial results of the company and Limited Review Report of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2018-19.

3. Directors Report for the financial year ended 31.03.2019.

4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com