Sar Auto Products Ltd - Results - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors at the meeting held today, i.e. May 27, 2019, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, as recommended by the Audit Committee.

Published on May 27, 2019
