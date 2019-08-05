This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 05th August, 2019 on Monday Inter-alia has Considered and approved the Un- audited Quarterly Financial Result along with limited review report Issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.





The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.



This intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting is given pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Sar Auto Products Ltd - Unaudited Financial Results With Limited Review Report For The First Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com