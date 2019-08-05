Sar Auto Products Ltd - Unaudited Financial Results With Limited Review Report For The First Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019.

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 05th August, 2019 on Monday Inter-alia has Considered and approved the Un- audited Quarterly Financial Result along with limited review report Issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.


The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

This intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting is given pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015.

Published on August 05, 2019
