Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are herewith filing a statement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019 as approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May 2019.



Pdf Link: Sathavahana Ispat Ltd. - Annual Audited Financial Results - 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com