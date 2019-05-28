Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has approved and taken on records the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Please find enclosed hereby the following:

1. Audited Standalone Results along with Audit Report of the statutory auditors for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sbec Systems (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com