Scan Steels Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Consider, Approve And Taken On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019 Along With Limited Review Report.

Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To Consider, Approve and taken on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 along with Limited Review Report.

2.To Fix the Day, Date, Place and Time for calling the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

3.To fix the Date of Book Closure.

4.To Fix the Cutoff date for the E-Voting.

5.To Appoint M/s. Amarendra Mohapatra & Associates, Company Secretaries, 129-B, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka, Andheri (East), Mumbai, Pin - 400072 as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 in place of M/s. K.K. Giri and Associates, Company Secretaries.

6.Any other business as per the permission of the Chairman.



