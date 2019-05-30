This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.





Pdf Link: Scan Steels Limited - Results - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com