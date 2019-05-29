Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 alngwith Segment wise Revenue and Capital employed and statement of Assets and Liabilities approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019

Pdf Link: Schablona India Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019 Alngwith Segment Wise Revenue And Capital Employed And Statement Of Assets And Liabilities

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com