SHAMROCK INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 & 47(1) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th August, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company at 83 - E, Hansraj Pragji Building, Off. Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400018 at 03:30 P.M. to consider and approve the following items:

1.To consider, discuss and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with Limited Review Report thereon.

2. Other agendas as laid out

Pdf Link: Shamrock Industrial Co.Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 Along With Limited Review Report Thereon.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com