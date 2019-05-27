The Financial results for the Year ended 31st March, 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 27th May, 2019, Monday, at its Registered Office which commenced at 05.30 P.M. and concluded at 7.00 P.M.

Pdf Link: Shamrock Industrial Co.Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com