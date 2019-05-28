This has reference to the Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

We hereby confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s Haribhakti & Co., LLP, has issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019, vide report dated May 09, 2019.

We request the Exchange to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Shankara Building Products Ltd - Clarification On Discrepancies In Financial Result For The Year Ended March 2019

