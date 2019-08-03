Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of our Company Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited will be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019 to consider inter alia the following business:





1. To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 th June, 2019,



2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



You are requested to take the same on record.



Further, in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 becomes generally available.



Pdf Link: Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Board Meeting On 12Th August 2019 , Inter Alia To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com