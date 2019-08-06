SHARON BIO-MEDICINE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be considered and approved on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the corporate office of the Company at 601, Proxima, Plot No. 19, Sector-30 (A), Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400705 at 11:00 A.M.



As per the Companys code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed from July 1, 2019 and will open Forty Eight (48) hours after the declaration of said financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com