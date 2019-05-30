With reference to captioned subject, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the Six Months and Year ended on March 31, 2019 duly taken on record by the Board of Directors meeting of the company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sheetal Cool Products Ltd - Financial Results For Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019

