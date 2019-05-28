Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. - Auditors Report On Quarterly And Year To Date Financial Result

A.In compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclose the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2019, which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th day of May, 2019. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M.

A copy of Audited Report on the said results, in the prescribed format, issued by the Auditors of the company is also enclosed.

Published on May 28, 2019
