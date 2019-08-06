Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company, Both On Standalone And Consolidated Basis For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 (Q1).

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 06, 2019, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1).



In this regards, please find enclosed copy of aforesaid results accompanied with the Limited Review Report dated August 06, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M.



Kindly take above information on record and the same is also disseminated on the website of the Company i.e. www.shemarooent.com.



