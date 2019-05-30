With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company has inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2019. The said Audited Financial Results of the Company were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors.



A copy of the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019 duly signed by the Managing Director along with the Audited report are enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Sheshadri Industries Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2019 For Financial Results For Year Ending 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com