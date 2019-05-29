Shivagrico Implements Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2019

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 have approved the audited financial results for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Shivagrico Implements Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Shivagrico Implements Ltd

