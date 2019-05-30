We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today consider & approved the following resolutions:



a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31st, 2019.



b) Recommended a final dividend @ 10% on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 50 paise per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2018-19.



c) Adopted Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on 3:00 pm and concluded at 4:30 p.m.



The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31st, 2019, as approved by the Board, will also be available on the Companys website www.shivalikrasayan.com.



Pdf Link: Shivalik Rasayan Ltd - Financial Results For The Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com