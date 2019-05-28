Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:



a)Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. together with the Auditors Report;

b)Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.



The Financial Results will be published in the newspapers shortly.



You are requested to take the same on record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Shivkamal Impex Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

