Board of Directors of the Company today approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019. Financial Results approved by the Board alongwith the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Pdf Link: Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com