Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd - Results - Financial Results For 31/03/2019

Audited Financial Result of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and Audit Report.

Kindly take the same in to your records and suitably disseminated at all concerned.

Pdf Link: Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd - Results - Financial Results For 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
