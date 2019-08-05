Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that pursuant to provisions of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th August, 2019 at 12.OO p.m. at 301/302,3rd Floor, Near Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063 the registered office of the Company, inter alia to consider, review and approve the following business:



1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019;

2. The Status of current business expansion of the company;

3. Matter relating to Annual General Meeting;

4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.

Pdf Link: Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 And Other Matter.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com