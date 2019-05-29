Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. - Standalone Financial Results, Audit Report, Declaration For Quarter / Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd has informed BSE about :
1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019
2. Standalone Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019
3. Standalone Declaration for the period ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
