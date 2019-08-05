Shree Worstex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2.Any other item with the permission of Chair, if any.

Pdf Link: Shree Worstex Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

