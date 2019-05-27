Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For The March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on Monday, the May 27, 2019 which was commenced at 1:00 PM and concluded at 02:00 P.M., in the said Board Meeting, among others, attached agenda were approved.

