Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For The March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on Monday, the May 27, 2019 which was commenced at 1:00 PM and concluded at 02:00 P.M., in the said Board Meeting, among others, attached agenda were approved.

Pdf Link: Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For The March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.