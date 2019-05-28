Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For The March 31, 2019.

Revise Auditors Report for the quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019.

There was a Typographical error in Auditors Report given by M/s Loonia & Associates, Chartered Accountant. The date of the report was wrongly as May 28, 2019 instead of May 27, 2019 mentioned as. After necessary correction from Auditor, kindly acknowledge the Auditors Report.

You are requested to take note of the same.

Published on May 28, 2019
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd

