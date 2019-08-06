Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Development Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results.

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Unaudited standalone financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This intimation is requested to be taken on record as compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.



Further, in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company is closed from Monday, July 1, 2019 until Friday, August 16, 2019 (both days inclusive) on account of declaration of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



2.Delisting of Company from Metropolitan Stock Exchange India Limited.



3.To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the board



