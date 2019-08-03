Shriram Asset Management Co.Ltd. - Disclosure Of Voting Result Of AGM As Per Regulation 44 (3) Of SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the voting results in respect of the business transacted at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, the August 02, 2019 in the prescribed format, along with the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on e-Voting and Voting through ballot paper at the AGM. The voting results along with Scrutinizers Report are also being uploaded on the Companys website i.e. www.shriramamc.com and on the website of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) i.e. www.evotingindia.com

