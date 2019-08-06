Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following are the outcome of the Board Meeting: -



Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2019



The Board had approved the unaudited financial results (Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019 that has been recommended by the Audit Committee held today and the Extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2019, to be filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Quick Results) for Publication along with the audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2019 are being forwarded for your information and records.



We would also be sending you the copy of the advertisement as soon as it is published in the newspapers, for your records



Pdf Link: Shriram Epc Ltd. - Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019 - Reg.

