With reference to our letter dated 14th May, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para- A of Part -A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m.



We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report and declaration pursuant to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 for the financial year 2018-19.



In terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Guidance Note as per SEBI circular dated 3rd May, 2018, we hereby undertake that there is no deviation/variation in utilization of issue proceeds. Please take note of the same



Pdf Link: Shubham Polyspin Ltd - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

