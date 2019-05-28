With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. 28th May, 2019 at 01:00 p.m. and concluded on 07:00 p.m.



1) Considered, adopted and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2) Adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2018-19



3) The Board accepted resignation of Mr. Karnik Shah from the post of CFO of the Company.



4) Appointment of Mr. Karnik Shah as a CEO of the Company.

5) Reviewed business of the Company



Pdf Link: Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Audited Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com