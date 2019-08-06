SIDDHESWARI GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, please note that meeting of the Board of Directors of Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 at 5.30 P M to take on records of the Quarterly un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019.

Pdf Link: Siddheswari Garments Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Quarterly Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com