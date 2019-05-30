We are hereby forwarding you the copy of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Declaration in respect of Unmodified opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The financial results are in accordance with Schedule III format of Companies Act, 2013 with reference to SEBI circular Ref. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016.



Pdf Link: Silver Oak (India) Ltd. - RESULTS-FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com