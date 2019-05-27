Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ending 31St March, 2019 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith audited financial result for quarter ended 31st March, 2019.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.

Thanking You.

Pdf Link: Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ending 31St March, 2019 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd

