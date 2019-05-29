In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2018-19

and Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March 2019 as approved by the Board

of Directors are being forwarded herewith for your kind information and record please.

Further, it is hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors have furnished Statutory Audit

Report on standalone and consolidated Financial Results with unmodified opinion.

Pdf Link: SJVN LTD - Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March,2019

