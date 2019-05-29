Skil Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2019

Sub: Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019



With reference to captioned subject, please note that due to oversight, following discrepancies occurred in the Consolidated Financial results for the year ended March 31,2019.



1. Under the heading Expenses at Sl. No. 2,the amount under Other Expenses at Sl. No. 2(f) was shown as 6,266.60lacs instead of Rs.1,311.20lacs.

2. Under the heading Expenses at Sl. No. 2, the amount under Total Expenses was shown as 39,566.38 lacsinstead of 34,610.97lacs.

3. Under the heading Earning per Share (EPS) (Not Annualised) at Sl. No. 12,the amount under Basic EPS (Rs.) at Sl. No. 12(a)was shown as 35.86 instead of (9.73).

4. Under the heading Earning per Share (EPS) (Not Annualised) at Sl. No.12, the amount under Diluted EPS (Rs.) at Sl. No. 12(b) was shown as 35.86 instead of (9.73).



After making necessary corrections, we hereby submit the revised outcome.



You are requested to kindly take the same in your record.



