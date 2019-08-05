Skipper Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30 June 2019.

Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019.



Further, in continuation of letter dated 26 June 2019 regarding closure of trading window for the aforesaid purpose, the Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain closed till 14 August 2019 (until expiry of 48 hours after the un-published price sensitive information are submitted to the Stock Exchanges) in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons.







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com