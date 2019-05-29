The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year 31.03.2019 and the Directors report, for the year ended 31.03.2019.



Please note that the results are appended, with the report of the statutory auditors.



Pdf Link: Smiths & Founders (India) Limited - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com