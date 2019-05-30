Sobhagya Merchantile Ltd. - Yearly Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Submission of Quarterly/Yearly Audited Financial
Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Declaration under pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Sobhagya Merchantile Ltd. - Yearly Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd

