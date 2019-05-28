Kindly take note that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of this company held on Monday the 27.05.2019 at 17.00 hours, audited standalone financial results and audited consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2019 were approved. Information in the form as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI dated 30.11.2015, is attached along with audit report by auditors of the Company.

We are attaching the revised results as there was a typographical error in Consolidated Quarter 4 Results, which has now been corrected which had no effect on the yearly consolidated results . All the other figures uploaded yesterday were correct.



Pdf Link: Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. - Quarterly/Yearly Financial Results For Period Ended 31.03.2019

