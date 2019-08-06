Sowbhagya Media Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30-06-2019-Regulation 29 & Regulation- 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

SOWBHAGYA MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The board of directors meeting of M/s. Sowbhagya Media Limited will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 4th Floor, Block-A, My Home Tycoon, Green Lands, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana-500016 at 03:00 PM to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 30-06-2019 under Regulation- 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com