SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited provisional (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30th , 2019.

Pdf Link: Sp Capital Financing Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Provisional (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On June 30Th, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com